Miss World Contestants Mesmerised by Ramappa Temple and Kakatiya Heritage

A royal welcome in traditional Telangana style:

Warangal turned into a celebration zone as 55 international Miss World contestants arrived dressed in sarees and bindis, embracing the Indian spirit with grace. Locals welcomed them with Bathukamma, traditional music, and folk dances, turning their visit into an emotional experience soaked in culture. The contestants were divided into two groups and taken on a guided tour across the region’s historical marvels.

Spellbound by Ramappa’s art and soul:

The first stop was the iconic Ramappa Temple in the Mulugu district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The visitors were awestruck by the stunning sculpture work and spiritual aura. Many took part in temple rituals, performed Abhishekam to Lord Shiva, and received blessings from the priests. They circled the temple, marvelling at the engineering brilliance and artistic carvings that seemed to breathe life.

They explored the Thousand Pillar Temple and later the Warangal Fort, where the majestic Kakatiya Kala Thoranam made for a perfect photo opportunity. Walking through the circular stone gateways, the visitors felt a deep connection to the past. The fort’s flea market showcased GI-tagged products like the unique Cheriyal scrolls and Chapata chillies, adding colour and flavour to the day.

The evening lit up with performances like Perini Shivathandavam, leaving the contestants speechless. As they bid goodbye, many said they’d never forget the hospitality and deep-rooted culture of Telangana. Ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka, along with district officials, ensured their visit was unforgettable. For many, Warangal wasn’t just a place, they felt they had lived a story from a history book.