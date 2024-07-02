Missing girl traced in Jammu, says Pawan Kalyan

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that a missing girl from the state was traced in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to media persons at Kakinada collectorate after a review meeting, the deputy chief minister said that the police were able to find the girl in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pawan Kalyan said that a mother had complained to him recently about her daughter’s missing. He had reported the matter to the police. The police started searching for the missing girl and found her in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. He further said that the police were trying to contact the Jammu and Kashmir police and bring the girl back to Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the government could do anything if there is a strong will. He said that the previous government did not care for the missing girls. The police did not look into the complaints of the missing girls during the YSR Congress rule, he said.

Pawan Kalyan, during the last election, said that over 30,000 girls and women went missing in Andhra Pradesh in the last five years. He said that the YSR Congress government did not do anything to find these girls. He further alleged that the volunteers were giving the information of the girls to the anti-social elements, who were trapping these girls.

Now, he was able to solve one complaint about the missing girls. The girl would be restored to the parents shortly. He said he could do this with the help of the state police. The same police are working now, he said.

He asked the parents to be cautious about their children, particularly the girl children. This government is committed to provide absolute security for the girls. Any girl missing would be taken up with utmost priority, he said.

He further said that he would speak to the senior police officials on establishing a special cell to handle the girls missing cases in the state.

Pawan Kalyan said that he would soon visit Uppada village. He said he was receiving complaints about the sea shore damage to the village. He said he would ask the senior officials to study the damage and take steps to prevent further damage.