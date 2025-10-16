Mithra Mandali Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 1.5/5

Several small and medium budget comic entertainers have done in Telugu in the recent times. Young producer Bunny Vas released Little Hearts and the film is a smashing hit. He is backing Mithra Mandali, a comic entertainer that features Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Rag Mayur and Vishnu Oi in the lead roles. The film had similar comic content like Jathi Ratnalu. After they are super confident, the team of Mithra Mandali screened special paid premieres and the film is releasing today. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Narayana (VTV Ganesh) is a man who strongly believes in castism and he tries hard to attain MLA ticket in his constituency. His daughter Swecha (Niharika NM) loves someone and elopes from home. It is then Narayana approaches SI Sagar (Vennela Kishore) to save his respect and trace his daughter. Sagar comes to know about Swecha through a lead (Satya) that four friends ( Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi and Prasad Behara) are behind the incident. The rest of Mithra Mandali is all about the four friends and how they are related to Swecha. Watch the film to known about the real story.

Analysis:

The basic plot of Mithra Mandali is unfolded through the voice over. Any comedy entertainer will have a thin story line and Mithra Mandali is no exception. The audience will expect full-length entertainment in such films. But Mithra Mandali offers nothing: neither a thin plot or impressive entertainment. The comedy looks forced and it will not appeal to anyone. The entertainment should be relatable and impress the audience as per the premises of the film. Mithra Mandali is poor from writing to the direction. All the characters are written with overdose of comedy and this irritates the audience right from the first scene. All the characters are also loud and they are over the board. The team is over confident and they relied on entertainment instead of picking up an impressive plot and penning strong characters. No character carries their own graph and the characters are unusual. The entire comedy turns out to be a tragedy in Mithra Mandali.

Satya saves the film to an extent and he is introduced as “I am the Important Character”. Satya carries the role with his comic timing though it is not greatly written. The entire second half reminds of several old Telugu movies. The Caste Feeling character is like an extension for Kulasekhar’s role in Samajavaragamana. The entire film is full of dialogues and they are written with enough lengths. Mithra Mandali misses the comic mark by miles.

Performances:

All the lead actors Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi and Prasad Behara are good with their comic timing. But all their characters were loud and the audience will feel that they have overacted in the film. It is because of the writing. Prasad Behara is better among the lead roles. He looked decent throughout. As told, Satya is a huge relief for the audience in Mithra Mandali. Vennela Kishore is not utilized in the film. VTV Ganesh’s role is irritating. Niharika NM fails to impress the audience and she even fails with her looks in Mithra Mandali. She is a wrong choice for the role of Swecha. Brahmanandam will be seen in a cameo in a song.

Three production houses joined hands for Mithra Mandali and Bunny Vas presented the film. The production values are a huge disappointment and the makers have restricted the team. Some of them are made without minimum quality. The background score fails to impress the audience. The writing is the major disappointment of Mithra Mandali. The audience will be left surprised how Bunny Vas got excited after hearing the script and the narration. Mithra Mandali is a huge misfire.

