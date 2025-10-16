Mithra Mandali Premieres made Huge Damage

Young producer Bunny Vas had high hopes on his recent film Mithra Mandali which was a collaboration of several producers. With a strong belief on the comic content, the makers screened special paid premieres last night across the Telugu states. Mithra Mandali opened with a poor word of mouth and the reviews are completely disappointing. With several bad reviews, Mithra Mandali morning and afternoon shows are badly impacted.

After a super hit like Little Hearts, the audience are curious about the next release of Bunny Vas. Priyadarshi’s films too are opening on a decent note. But the case with Mithra Mandali is completely different. The morning show numbers for the film are disastrous and Mithra Mandali will struggle to complete its first weekend going with the openings. If the team would have avoided early premieres, the opening numbers today would have been far better. It is strange and surprising why the team decided to go with early premieres when there are no releases today. Instead, the concept of paid premieres has done more damage for Mithra Mandali.