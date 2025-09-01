x
Mithra Mandali Release Date Announced – Hitting Screens Worldwide on October 16th, This Diwali!

Published on September 1, 2025 by nymisha

Mithra Mandali Release Date Announced – Hitting Screens Worldwide on October 16th, This Diwali!

The wait is over! The makers of Mithra Mandali have officially locked the film’s release date, and it’s all set to bring festive cheer to audiences this Diwali. The highly anticipated entertainer will hit theatres worldwide on October 16th.

After setting social media abuzz with the teaser and delivering two chartbuster songs, the team has now unveiled the Release Date Poster along with a quirky announcement video that has left viewers laughing out loud. Bursting with fireworks and filled with the gang’s funky vibe, the poster captures the spirit of celebration, while the video teases the perfect mix of comedy, chaos, and youthful madness that awaits on screen.

Presented by Bunny Vas under the banner of BV Works and produced by Sapta Aswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments, Mithra Mandali promises to be a refreshing ride of humour, mystery, and madness. Directed by Vijayendar, the film stars a powerhouse gang – Priyadarshi, Niharika N M, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara – whose comic timing, camaraderie, and eccentric energy have already struck a strong chord with fans.

The film is produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, with Somaraju Penmetsa on board as co-producer.

On the technical front, Mithra Mandali boasts a stellar team: RR Dhruvan scoring the music, Siddharth SJ cranking the camera, Peekay in charge of editing, Gandhi Nadikudikar as art director, Rajeev Kumar Rama as executive producer, and Shilpa Tangturu leading the costume design.

From the pre-look and title reveal to the teaser launch, the film has maintained a steady buzz, winning attention and building solid anticipation with each step. With the release date now officially out, excitement has hit a new high as the team gears up for a grand festive release.

Mark your calendars – this October 16th, Mithra Mandali arrives as a fun bomb ready to explode worldwide, bringing audiences a Diwali packed with laughter, chaos, and youthful entertainment.

