Mithra mandali trailer: Madcap Entertainer loading for Diwali

The official trailer of Priyadarshi starrer Mithra Mandali was unveiled at a grand launch event in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Written and directed by Vijayendar S, Mithra Mandali promises to be a madcap entertainer. Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara and Vishnu Oi play four day dreaming misfits who doesn’t take any situation serious.

The hilarious moments between the characters and their crazy bonding shine in the trailer. Especially Prasad Behara and Vishnu OI’s fun madness is going leave you all in splits. Once again, Priyadarshi comes with relatable character with mindless punches. His final dialogue is really hilarious.

The film promises to be a character-driven narrative, offering glimpses of several other quirky characters whose stories are linked to the central plot – including a police officer played by star comedian Vennela Kishore, a thug-like political figure played by VTV Ganesh, and an important character portrayed by Satya.

The fun dialogues, explosive situations, and meme references promise ultimate entertainment in theatres on October 16th. Bunny Vas is presenting the film under his newly launched banner BV works, while Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala are the producers. Somaraju Penmatsa is the co-producer.

RR Dhruvan is the music director, while Siddharth SJ is the cinematographer. Editing is helmed by Peekay. Art and costumes are by Gandhi Nadikudikar and Shilpa Tanguturu, respectively.