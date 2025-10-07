x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mithra mandali trailer: Madcap Entertainer loading for Diwali

Published on October 7, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mic Catches Minister’s Remark, Congress Faces Backlash in Telangana
image
Mithra mandali trailer: Madcap Entertainer loading for Diwali
image
Big News: Nandamuri Tejaswini all set for Debut
image
PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Drone City During Andhra Visit
image
Video: Yukti Thareja Interview – K Ramp

Mithra mandali trailer: Madcap Entertainer loading for Diwali

The official trailer of Priyadarshi starrer Mithra Mandali was unveiled at a grand launch event in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Written and directed by Vijayendar S, Mithra Mandali promises to be a madcap entertainer. Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara and Vishnu Oi play four day dreaming misfits who doesn’t take any situation serious.

The hilarious moments between the characters and their crazy bonding shine in the trailer. Especially Prasad Behara and Vishnu OI’s fun madness is going leave you all in splits. Once again, Priyadarshi comes with relatable character with mindless punches. His final dialogue is really hilarious.

The film promises to be a character-driven narrative, offering glimpses of several other quirky characters whose stories are linked to the central plot – including a police officer played by star comedian Vennela Kishore, a thug-like political figure played by VTV Ganesh, and an important character portrayed by Satya.

The fun dialogues, explosive situations, and meme references promise ultimate entertainment in theatres on October 16th. Bunny Vas is presenting the film under his newly launched banner BV works, while Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala are the producers. Somaraju Penmatsa is the co-producer.

RR Dhruvan is the music director, while Siddharth SJ is the cinematographer. Editing is helmed by Peekay. Art and costumes are by Gandhi Nadikudikar and Shilpa Tanguturu, respectively.

Next Mic Catches Minister’s Remark, Congress Faces Backlash in Telangana Previous Big News: Nandamuri Tejaswini all set for Debut
else

TRENDING

image
Mithra mandali trailer: Madcap Entertainer loading for Diwali
image
Big News: Nandamuri Tejaswini all set for Debut
image
Meesala Pilla Promo Sets A New Trend

Latest

image
Mic Catches Minister’s Remark, Congress Faces Backlash in Telangana
image
Mithra mandali trailer: Madcap Entertainer loading for Diwali
image
Big News: Nandamuri Tejaswini all set for Debut
image
PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Drone City During Andhra Visit
image
Video: Yukti Thareja Interview – K Ramp

Most Read

image
Mic Catches Minister’s Remark, Congress Faces Backlash in Telangana
image
PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Drone City During Andhra Visit
image
Vijayashanti Shocking Allegations Against TDP Over Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event