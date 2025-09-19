Mixed Response for SRK’s Son Debut Project

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with ‘The Bads of Bollywood’, a Netflix original. The series starts off on a grand note and it feels it is dragged too much and stretched towards the last episodes. The cameos and dialogues were refreshing. Actors like Mona Singh and Gautmi Kapoor were not utilized well. The biggest complaint of The Bads of Bollywood is the climax and it spoiled the impact that was created through the initial episodes.

The Bads of Bollywood is a satire on Bollywood but it could not dig completely to the roots of Hindi cinema. Raghav Juyal’s performance is quite decent. Bobby Deol fails to make much impact because of the expectations on him. The Bads of Bollywood has a lot of references about Bollywood movies and it discusses nepotism, criticism. The Bads of Bollywood has little fun and the seven-episode series happens on a serious note. While some of the netizens called it decent, most of them said that it failed to live up to the expectations because of the lengthy episodes. The Bads of Bollywood offers nothing new and it discusses several known topics of Hindi cinema.