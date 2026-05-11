MK Stalin Meets Vijay: Growing Unrest In AIADMK

Tamil Nadu politics is entering a new phase. The rise of actor turned politician Vijay has not only reshaped the state’s power structure but also triggered a deep crisis within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

After suffering one of its worst electoral defeats in recent history, the AIADMK is now struggling with internal divisions, leadership questions and growing uncertainty about its future role in state politics.

Vijay’s Victory Changes Tamil Nadu Politics

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Vijay stunned political observers by emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats. After the results, with little political drama, Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and succeeded M. K. Stalin with the other political parties.

His first major political gesture after becoming Chief Minister drew widespread attention. Vijay visited Stalin at his residence and held a cordial meeting with him. The interaction was seen as a sign of political maturity and democratic respect.

Despite the intense campaign battle between the two leaders, Vijay chose to reach out to his predecessor and seek his blessings. Stalin’s son and opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin personally welcomed Vijay during the visit.

The meeting sent a strong message across the state. It showed that political rivalry does not have to turn into personal hostility. Many in Tamil Nadu viewed the interaction as the beginning of a healthier political culture.

AIADMK Struggles After Crushing Defeat

While Vijay’s rise created excitement among supporters, it pushed the AIADMK into a serious internal crisis. The party contested 167 seats but managed to win only 47. Its ally Bharatiya Janata Party secured just one seat. Together, the alliance finished with only 53 seats.

The disappointing result intensified pressure on party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS. Several leaders and MLAs have reportedly begun questioning his leadership after repeated electoral setbacks since the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Sharp Divide Within the Party

The biggest challenge for the AIADMK now is not just electoral weakness. It is internal division.

A section of party MLAs wants the AIADMK to maintain distance from Vijay’s government. Another group believes supporting the new administration from outside would help the party remain politically relevant.

The cracks became visible during meetings chaired by EPS. Senior leaders C. V. Shanmugam and S. P. Velumani skipped the discussions along with their supporters. Reports suggest both leaders are more open to backing the Vijay government.

According to local reports, nearly 28 AIADMK MLAs held a separate closed door meeting in Chennai and urged EPS to extend support to the TVK government. Some legislators even stayed at a resort in Puducherry for several days before returning to Chennai. The move reflected the growing political tension within the party.

DMK Alliance Rumours Added Fuel to the Crisis

Political speculation surrounding a possible understanding between the DMK and sections of the AIADMK further complicated the situation.

Reports claimed that some backchannel discussions were taking place to prevent Vijay from consolidating power. Although the DMK later denied such claims, the rumours reportedly pushed leaders like Shanmugam closer to the TVK camp.

For many within the AIADMK, aligning with the DMK was considered politically unacceptable. That sentiment strengthened the argument for supporting Vijay instead.

Calls Grow Louder Against EPS

The criticism against EPS is now becoming more direct. Former AIADMK leader K. C. Palanisamy publicly stated that the party faces a clear internal split and warned that more MLAs could support Vijay if the current leadership continues.

He also urged EPS to step aside voluntarily so the party could reunite before the next election cycle.

Despite the pressure, EPS has shown no indication of resigning. He continues to hold party meetings and project confidence. At the same time, some allies have extended symbolic support to him.

A Defining Moment for Tamil Nadu Politics

The current developments mark a turning point in Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay’s emergence has disrupted the traditional Dravidian power balance that dominated the state for decades.

At the same time, the AIADMK appears to be fighting for political survival after years of decline and internal conflict. The party now faces difficult choices about leadership, alliances and long term relevance.

How the AIADMK responds in the coming months could shape the future political landscape of Tamil Nadu. For now, Vijay’s rise has clearly changed the game and forced every major party in the state to rethink its strategy.