Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Politics

MLA Arikepudi Gandhi joins Congress

Published on July 13, 2024 by

MLA Arikepudi Gandhi joins Congress

Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi joined ruling Congress party on Saturday. With Gandhi’s defection, the total number of BRS MLAs joining Congress rose to 9.

Arikepudi Gandhi joined Congress at CM Revanth Reddy’s residence in Jubilee Hills. Along with MLA Gandhi, Serilingampally corporator Nagendar Yadav, Miyapur corporator Uppalapati Srikant, Chandanagar corporator Manjula, Hydernagar corporator Narne Srinivas joined Congress.

While the defection of BRS MLA and corporators to ruling Congress is highly debatable, it points towards rise of numbers for ruling Congress in not just Telangana Assembly but also in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). These joinings will further weaken KCR’s BRS.

Arikepudi Gandhi is a three-time MLA from Serilingampally constituency. He won as MLA first time in 2014 as TDP candidate. He shifted loyalties from TDP to then TRS later. Now once again he has shifted loyalties to ruling Congress party, betraying BRS.

DNR

