Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
MLA Tangirala Soumya Files Complaint Against False Social Media Campaigns

MLA Tangirala Soumya Files Complaint Against False Social Media Campaigns

In an era where social media is rife with false campaigns and misleading posts, distinguishing truth from fiction has become increasingly challenging. This situation has led to a recent uproar involving opposition YSRCP members and NTR District Nandigama MLA Tangirala Soumya.

Approximately 21 months ago, fake Facebook accounts began circulating false and insulting video clips targeting MLA Soumya, causing her significant mental distress. Despite filing a police complaint at the time, the perpetrators remained unidentified.

The situation escalated on January 12 this year during the inauguration of the Jagananna Walkway Road in Chandamamapet, Nandigama. At the public meeting, a large digital screen displayed the same defamatory Facebook video clips of Tangirala Soumya, accompanied by insulting remarks from speakers at the event.

In the past week, YSRCP leader Karimullah and his son Sahil allegedly shared these offensive clips via WhatsApp. When confronted by the MLA’s brother, Tangirala Shravan, on March 18, they reportedly responded with caste-based insults and threats against both Shravan and the MLA.

Upon learning of these developments, MLA Tangirala Soumya filed a police complaint through her brother on Wednesday, seeking action against those spreading false information about her. CI YVVL Naidu confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under SC/ST Act Section 3 and other relevant sections. The police called in both suspects for questioning.

This incident highlights the growing concern over the misuse of social media platforms for political mudslinging and character assassination. It underscores the need for more robust mechanisms to combat the spread of misinformation and protect individuals from cyber harassment.

-Sanyogita

