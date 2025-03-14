x
Home > Politics

MLC Naga Babu makes unnecessary and insensitive comments

Published on March 14, 2025 by swathy

MLC Naga Babu makes unnecessary and insensitive comments

Janasena senior leader and newly elected MLC Naga Babu made unnecessary comments, which will hurt TDP cadres and also undermine the good relationship between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena Party.

MLC Naga Babu speaking at Janasena Party’s 12th foundation day at Chitrada in Pithapuram constituency on Friday said, “Pawan Kalyan has won in Pithapuram because of only two factors. First one is Pawan Kalyan. Second one is Pithapuram public. If anyone thinks that it is because of him/her, Pawan Kalyan has won, then it is their karma (meaning delusion or bad luck).”

Naga Babu has praised his brother Deputy CM and Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan for victory in Pithapuram. While there is nothing wrong in it, why he specifically stressed that no other person is responsible, is a big question.

The comments of Naga Babu are considered to be targeting SVSN Varma, who sacrificed his Pithapuram MLA seat from TDP to Janasena, as part of alliance to accommodate Pawan Kalyan. Not just former MLA Varma, but even TDP cadres who have worked for Pawan Kalyan’s victory in the constituency will be irked with Naga Babu’s insensitive comments.

Not just has SVSN Varma, sacrificed his Pithapuram MLA ticket and wholeheartedly worked for Pawan Kalyan, but also gracefully accepted CM Chandrababu Naidu’s decision, when TDP denied him MLC ticket in recent MLA quota elections.

So, Naga Babu’s comments that no one is responsible for Pawan Kalyan’s victory in Pithapuram, stressing that people themselves have voted to Janasena, is clearly very irresponsible talk.

It has to be seen how TDP cadres will take Naga Babu’s comments. But YSRCP supporters and social media circles are already using Naga Babu’s comments to create rift between TDP and Janasena.

