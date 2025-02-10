x
Home > Politics

MLC Polls: Alphores Narendar Reddy files nomination amid fanfare

Published on February 10, 2025 by swathy

V Narendar Reddy, founder of Alphores Educational Institutions, filed nomination as Congress candidate for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates Constituency MLC election in Karimnagar on Monday. TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka, senior leader Jeevan Reddy and others accompanied him on the occasion.

Narendar Reddy runs several educational institutions in Telangana. While his first education institution was set up in Karimnagar, he gradually expanded across Telangana. Owing to his colleges and schools he got popular as Aphores Narendar Reddy. To leverage his popularity among youth and financial clout, Congress chose him as party candidate for MLC elections.

“We have chosen Narendar Reddy as he is knowledgeable about students issues and unemployed youth’s problems. He will workhard to address the problems of youth. The josh in the nomination rally proves that his victory is confirmed,” said TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud speaking during the nomination.

Narendar Reddy filed nomination amid much fanfare. Congress workers and youth attended in large numbers in the rally held on the occasion of nomination for MLC polls.

“BRS has completely betrayed Telangana youth in its 10 year rule. But Congress Govt has filled up more than 56,000 govt jobs within one year after coming to power. Such is the commitment of Congress towards students and youth. If the interests of students and youth have to be protected, then Congress candidate Narendar Reddy should be elected with huge majority,” appealed Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, speaking during the nomination.

