MLC polls victory celebrations: Nara Lokesh credits AP youth

AP HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh credited AP youth for the thumping victory of TDP in Graduates Constituency MLC elections. Thanking students and youth for TDP alliance candidates victory, Nara Lokesh pledged to repay back to them by filling up government jobs and creating growth opportunities in the state.

Krishna-Guntur Graduates Constituency MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad and East and West Godavari Graduates Constituency MLC Perabathula Rajashekar met AP CM Chandrababu Naidu at TDP’s office in Amaravati on Tuesday evening. As celebrations follwed, CM Chandrababu Naidu directed the newly elected MLCs to work commitedly for fulfiling the aspirations of graduates.

Speaking on the occasion HRD Minister and TDP scion Nara Lokesh called the victory in MLC polls as a historical feat.

“When we announced the MLC candidates, CM Chandrababu has instructed us that just winning is not sufficient. Fulfilling his commands, Alapati Rajendra Prasad has won with 82,000 votes majority and Perabathula Rajashekar with 77,500 majority. These victories prove AP people’s confidence in the CM Chandrababu Naidu’s government,” said Nara Lokesh congratulating the winners.

Calling this MLC elections wins historic, Nara Lokesh said, “In 2023 all three Graduates MLCs – East Rayalaseema, West Rayalaseema and Northern Andhra Graduates constituenices – were won by TDP. In fact that paved way for the return of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance to power in AP. No we have won Krishna-Guntur and East and West Godavari Graduates constituenices. For the first time in history, all five graduates constituenices have been won by the same party.”

“The victory in these MLC elections is mainly because of students and youth support. AP youth have put more responsibility on our shoulders with this fresh mandate. We will live up to their expectations. We are releasing Mega DSC notification soon to fill up 16,347 teacher posts. We will also come up with job calendar. We have already ensured investments of about Rs .6,78,345 Cr into AP to create 4.28 lakh jobs. We will create 20 lakh new jobs by 2029 for creating opportunities for AP youth,” said an elated Nara Lokesh, signing off.