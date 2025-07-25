x
Politics

Modi Becomes Second-Longest Serving Prime Minister of India

Published on July 25, 2025

Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament
Fresh Blow to IAS Officer Y. Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Case
Modi Becomes Second-Longest Serving Prime Minister of India
War 2 Trailer: Epic Actioner delivers the adrenaline rush

Modi Becomes Second-Longest Serving Prime Minister of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new record by becoming the second-longest serving Prime Minister in India’s history, overtaking the tenure of former PM Indira Gandhi. As of July 25, 2025, Modi has completed 4,078 consecutive days in office since taking charge on May 26, 2014.

Indira Gandhi had served as Prime Minister for 4,077 continuous days between January 1966 and March 1977. Modi has now gone beyond that, placing him just behind India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served uninterrupted for more than 16 years.

A Journey of Milestones

Narendra Modi’s political journey is filled with remarkable achievements. He is the first Prime Minister born after India’s independence, and the longest-serving Prime Minister from a non-Hindi-speaking state. Before becoming Prime Minister, he served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for over 12 years, from 2001 to 2014.

Modi is also the only non-Congress leader to complete two full terms as Prime Minister and return to power with a clear majority for a third term. This feat reflects his continued popularity and the trust voters have placed in him and his leadership.

Electoral Records and Consistency

What sets Narendra Modi apart is his consistency in leading his party to victory. He is the only Prime Minister after Nehru to lead a party to three consecutive Lok Sabha election wins, in 2014, 2019, and 2024. Beyond national politics, his success extends to state elections as well. He led the BJP to victories in six major elections in a row, three in Gujarat and three at the national level.

This makes him the only Indian political leader to have won six consecutive major elections as the face of a party, combining both state and national leadership.

A Symbol of Stable Leadership

Over the past decade, Modi’s tenure has been marked by major reforms, foreign policy shifts, infrastructure expansion, and efforts to boost India’s global standing. His long and uninterrupted leadership is often seen as a symbol of political stability and continuity in governance.

With several years still ahead in his third term, Prime Minister Modi is on track to possibly challenge more historical records in Indian politics. His journey continues to shape the present and future of the country in significant ways.

Fresh Blow to IAS Officer Y. Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Case War 2 Trailer: Epic Actioner delivers the adrenaline rush
War 2 Trailer: Epic Actioner delivers the adrenaline rush
HHVM gives career best opening for Pawan Kalyan
COURT to be Remade in Tamil

Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament
Fresh Blow to IAS Officer Y. Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Case
Modi Becomes Second-Longest Serving Prime Minister of India
War 2 Trailer: Epic Actioner delivers the adrenaline rush

Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament
Fresh Blow to IAS Officer Y. Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Case

