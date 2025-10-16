Modi, Chandrababu, Pawan, and Lokesh Unite for Andhra Pradesh’s Big Leap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated key development projects worth ₹13,430 crore in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday. The major investments span across industries such as power transmission, railways, defence manufacturing, petroleum, and roads, aimed at boosting the state’s infrastructure and industrial growth.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan joined Modi in a rare joint appearance, signaling strong Centre-State cooperation. The projects are expected to improve connectivity, attract investments, and create new jobs, especially in the southern regions of the state.

Super GST – Super Savings: A Vision for a Rising Andhra

The day’s highlight was the massive public event, Super GST – Super Savings, where Modi shared the stage with Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh. The gathering, filled with emotion and energy, echoed a united vision for Andhra Pradesh’s future.

Modi described Andhra Pradesh as the “Land of Pride and Culture,” and praised its potential under the double-engine government model. He pointed to rising power consumption, rural electrification, and major infrastructure developments like the Chittoor LPG plant and Sheelanagar highway as signs of rapid progress. He assured full support from the Centre in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Chandrababu: “A Leader for Generations”

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed Modi as a tireless leader and credited him for India’s rise as the fourth-largest global economy. He announced plans to establish a High Court Bench in Kurnool and vowed to transform Rayalaseema into India’s Green Energy Capital. Highlighting GST reforms, Naidu called the new tax system a “Festival of Savings” that benefits every household.

Pawan Kalyan: “A Coalition Built to Last”

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan spoke passionately about the alliance’s long-term vision. “This coalition is not just for elections, it’s for the next 15 years of development,” he declared. He praised Modi as a leader of honesty and vision, committed to India’s progress.

Nara Lokesh: “India Is Unstoppable”

Minister Nara Lokesh said Modi’s leadership has made India stronger and more respected on the world stage. He connected Kurnool’s proud history to India’s bold future, stating that the spirit of freedom and self-reliance lives on through initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and GST.

A New Beginning

The event wasn’t just a rally, it was a clear message. With Modi, Chandrababu, Pawan, and Lokesh united, Andhra Pradesh is set on a path of fast-track development and stability. As fireworks lit up the night sky, one thing was clear: India is rising and Andhra Pradesh is rising with it.