Modi, Chandrababu, Pawan, and Lokesh Unite for Andhra Pradesh’s Big Leap

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Modi, Chandrababu, Pawan, and Lokesh Unite for Andhra Pradesh’s Big Leap

Published on October 16, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Video : Mood Of Telangana : Asifabad Election Survey 2025
image
Modi, Chandrababu, Pawan, and Lokesh Unite for Andhra Pradesh’s Big Leap
image
Mithra Mandali Premieres made Huge Damage
image
Vijay Deverakonda and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?
image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films on Sexual Harassment Allegations

Modi, Chandrababu, Pawan, and Lokesh Unite for Andhra Pradesh’s Big Leap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated key development projects worth ₹13,430 crore in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday. The major investments span across industries such as power transmission, railways, defence manufacturing, petroleum, and roads, aimed at boosting the state’s infrastructure and industrial growth.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan joined Modi in a rare joint appearance, signaling strong Centre-State cooperation. The projects are expected to improve connectivity, attract investments, and create new jobs, especially in the southern regions of the state.

Super GST – Super Savings: A Vision for a Rising Andhra

The day’s highlight was the massive public event, Super GST – Super Savings, where Modi shared the stage with Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh. The gathering, filled with emotion and energy, echoed a united vision for Andhra Pradesh’s future.

Modi described Andhra Pradesh as the “Land of Pride and Culture,” and praised its potential under the double-engine government model. He pointed to rising power consumption, rural electrification, and major infrastructure developments like the Chittoor LPG plant and Sheelanagar highway as signs of rapid progress. He assured full support from the Centre in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Chandrababu: “A Leader for Generations”

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed Modi as a tireless leader and credited him for India’s rise as the fourth-largest global economy. He announced plans to establish a High Court Bench in Kurnool and vowed to transform Rayalaseema into India’s Green Energy Capital. Highlighting GST reforms, Naidu called the new tax system a “Festival of Savings” that benefits every household.

Pawan Kalyan: “A Coalition Built to Last”

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan spoke passionately about the alliance’s long-term vision. “This coalition is not just for elections, it’s for the next 15 years of development,” he declared. He praised Modi as a leader of honesty and vision, committed to India’s progress.

Nara Lokesh: “India Is Unstoppable”

Minister Nara Lokesh said Modi’s leadership has made India stronger and more respected on the world stage. He connected Kurnool’s proud history to India’s bold future, stating that the spirit of freedom and self-reliance lives on through initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and GST.

A New Beginning

The event wasn’t just a rally, it was a clear message. With Modi, Chandrababu, Pawan, and Lokesh united, Andhra Pradesh is set on a path of fast-track development and stability. As fireworks lit up the night sky, one thing was clear: India is rising and Andhra Pradesh is rising with it.

Next Video : Mood Of Telangana : Asifabad Election Survey 2025 Previous Mithra Mandali Premieres made Huge Damage
else

TRENDING

image
Mithra Mandali Premieres made Huge Damage
image
Vijay Deverakonda and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?
image
India Loves Chiru’s Dances, Meesala Pilla Climbs India Top

Latest

image
Video : Mood Of Telangana : Asifabad Election Survey 2025
image
Modi, Chandrababu, Pawan, and Lokesh Unite for Andhra Pradesh’s Big Leap
image
Mithra Mandali Premieres made Huge Damage
image
Vijay Deverakonda and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?
image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films on Sexual Harassment Allegations

Most Read

image
Modi, Chandrababu, Pawan, and Lokesh Unite for Andhra Pradesh’s Big Leap
image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films on Sexual Harassment Allegations
image
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Setback to Telangana Government on BC Reservations

Related Articles

Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions