Modi Gives Strong Reply to Rahul Gandhi’s Challenge

In a powerful speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ongoing Operation Sindoor, a major military strike by Indian forces. He praised the bravery and efficiency of the Indian Army, saying the operation was completed in just 22 minutes, destroying multiple terrorist camps and causing severe damage to Pakistan’s air bases.

“We salute the courage of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor fulfilled the Sindoor vow, and the entire country is celebrating this victory,” said PM Modi.

In his speech, Modi responded to Gandhi and also warned Pakistan strongly,

“If Pakistan supports terrorism again, they will pay a heavy price. We have made it clear – the answer to bullets will be bullets. Operation Sindoor is not over yet. It will continue.”, Modi said.

Modi Responds to Rahul Gandhi’s Indirect Challenge

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had challenged PM Modi to reveal whether US President Donald Trump had played any role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan. While Modi did not directly mention Trump in his Lok Sabha speech, his strong and confident tone made it clear that India acted on its own terms.

“No world leader or country stopped India from launching Operation Sindoor. Only three countries issued statements supporting Pakistan, while the rest stood with us or remained silent,” said PM Modi, subtly silencing the doubts raised by Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance.

Key Highlights from Modi’s Speech:

. Operation Sindoor was India’s bold retaliation to the April 22 terror attack.

. The mission lasted just 22 minutes and eliminated hundreds of terrorists.

. Pakistan’s air bases are still in the ICU, Modi stated.

. The operation proved that Pakistan’s nuclear threat is hollow.

. India struck the “heart of Pakistan”, showcasing its technological and military strength.

. No country stopped India from acting – a clear message of India’s independent decision-making power.

Modi also responded to criticism from the opposition: “They asked where is the 56-inch chest. Today, our actions speak louder than their headlines. Congress may dominate the news, but it cannot touch the hearts of the people,” he said.

Narendra Modi concluded by thanking the people of India for standing united with the armed forces and said that these Monsoon Session celebrations are actually “Victory Festivals of Bharat”.