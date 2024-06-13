Modi Watched Chiru-PK’s Emotional Video and Appreciated Their Family Values

In a surprising revelation, Chiranjeevi disclosed today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the video of Pawan Kalyan being welcomed at Chiranjeevi’s house after his grand victory in the elections. Modi appreciated the strong family values displayed in the video, which has been making waves on social media.

The Viral Video: A Celebration of Family Values

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan registered a historic win in the recently concluded Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024. Pawan Kalyan was given a grand welcome upon his return to Hyderabad at his brother Chiranjeevi’s residence. The newly-elected MLA and the entire Mega family were in a celebratory mood. The grand celebration saw the presence of family members including Chiranjeevi, Nagendra Babu, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Upasana Konidela, Niharika Konidela, and Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan.

In a video shared by Chiranjeevi last week, Pawan Kalyan was seen arriving home with his wife, Anna Lezhneva, and son, Akira Nandan. As soon as he got out of his car, he was showered with flower petals and welcomed with an aarti in traditional Indian style. Pawan then hugged his mother Anjani Devi, nephews Ram Charan and Varun Tej, and Chiranjeevi’s wife and his sister-in-law Surekha. He touched his elder brother Chiranjeevi’s feet as an honor and both hugged each other. The way he fell at the feet of his brother after earning such a huge victory and despite being a demigod for millions of the fans melted the hearts of many people. Pawan also touched the feet of his mother and sister-in-law. This heartwarming video, watched by millions, evoked strong emotions among viewers, showcasing the profound respect and love within the family.

PM Modi’s Appreciation

Chiranjeevi tweeted after the swearing-in ceremony, expressing his joy over Prime Minister Modi’s remarks:

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally mentioned today that he watched the video of Pawan Kalyan coming home after his electoral victory. He said the video moved him emotionally, highlighting the love and bond between family members, especially among brothers, which reflects our cultural and familial values. This appreciation from Modi ji made me very happy. My gratitude for his keen observation! The conversation we had today will remain a cherished memory, just like Pawan’s homecoming celebration.”

This public acknowledgment from PM Modi has added a new layer of significance to the emotional video, underscoring the importance of family values in Indian culture. The warm reception and heartfelt moments shared among the Mega family have not only celebrated Pawan Kalyan’s political success but also highlighted the timeless value of familial love and unity.