Mohan Babu and Vishnu in one more Controversy

Published on February 4, 2026 by nymisha

Mohan Babu and Vishnu in one more Controversy

Tollywood actors Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Vishnu have landed into a controversy in Tirupathi. A case has been registered against them for kidnapping Student Union Leaders. SFI leaders along with SV University student leaders have staged a protest against Mohan Babu University against the fee structure. The allegation says that Mohan Babu and Vishnu have kidnapped Student leaders Akbar, Vinod and others.

After the information reached the Tirupati police, the cops traced the student leaders. Around 30 people are involved in this act. A case has been registered and Mohan Babu University PRO Satish is A-1 while Mohan Babu and Vishnu are A-2 and A-3 in the case. The investigation in this matter is going on. Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu are yet to respond on the kidnap of the student leaders.

