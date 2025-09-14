x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mohan Babu joins Nani’s Paradise

Published on September 14, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days
image
Mohan Babu joins Nani’s Paradise
image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Kishkindhapuri Collections Grows Bigger On Day 2
image
Mirai VFX increases buzz on Raja Saab

Mohan Babu joins Nani’s Paradise

After making headlines over several controversies involving his family matters in the last one year, veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu seems to getting busy under the arch lights. Recently, he appeared in a prominent role in his son Manchu Vishnu’s ambitious mythological drama Kannappa. Now, he is getting ready to appear in significant roles in some of the crazy upcoming movies.

As per latest reports, Mohan Babu is set to portray a substantial role in Natural star Nani’s much anticipated action saga The Paradise. Mohan Babu is said to be undergoing intense physical training despite his old age to appear in this author backed role. Director Srikanth Odela has reportedly signed up Mohan Babu because he felt that a prominent and experienced actor can excel in the character designed by him. The film also stars Raghav Juyal in a notable role.

A few days ago, it was reported that Mohan Babu is going to turn antagonist in Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna’s debut film with director Ajay Bhupathi. With back-to-back promising offers, Mohan Babu appears to be concentrating on his acting profession after going through a period of challenging times due to legal entangles and financial disputes with his son Manchu Manoj.

Next Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days Previous Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
else

TRENDING

image
Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days
image
Mohan Babu joins Nani’s Paradise
image
Kishkindhapuri Collections Grows Bigger On Day 2

Latest

image
Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days
image
Mohan Babu joins Nani’s Paradise
image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Kishkindhapuri Collections Grows Bigger On Day 2
image
Mirai VFX increases buzz on Raja Saab

Most Read

image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Pawan Kalyan urges Janasena cadre to not fall into the trap
image
Bhogapuram Airport set to be operational in mid 2026

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event