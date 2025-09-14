Mohan Babu joins Nani’s Paradise

After making headlines over several controversies involving his family matters in the last one year, veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu seems to getting busy under the arch lights. Recently, he appeared in a prominent role in his son Manchu Vishnu’s ambitious mythological drama Kannappa. Now, he is getting ready to appear in significant roles in some of the crazy upcoming movies.

As per latest reports, Mohan Babu is set to portray a substantial role in Natural star Nani’s much anticipated action saga The Paradise. Mohan Babu is said to be undergoing intense physical training despite his old age to appear in this author backed role. Director Srikanth Odela has reportedly signed up Mohan Babu because he felt that a prominent and experienced actor can excel in the character designed by him. The film also stars Raghav Juyal in a notable role.

A few days ago, it was reported that Mohan Babu is going to turn antagonist in Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna’s debut film with director Ajay Bhupathi. With back-to-back promising offers, Mohan Babu appears to be concentrating on his acting profession after going through a period of challenging times due to legal entangles and financial disputes with his son Manchu Manoj.