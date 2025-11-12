Mohan Babu picks up Two Crazy Films

Veteran actor Mohan Babu has done hundreds of films but he has wasted time by rejecting several films. He should have picked up character-driven roles and though he was the choice, he rejected them for years. He hasn’t done any prominent role over the years except a small cameo in Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. Mohan Babu seems to be aiming a strong comeback in Telugu cinema with two crazy films lined up.

Nani’s The Paradise: Mohan Babu will be seen in an important role in Nani’s upcoming movie The Paradise. Dasara fame Srikanth Odela is the director and Mohan Babu has an important role. He also joined the sets and shot for some of the important scenes recently. He loved the character and signed the film. A massive house set of Mohan Babu is constructed in Hyderabad and a massive budget has been allocated for the set alone. Mohan Babu will compete with Nani in this film and The Paradise is one of the most awaited Telugu films of 2026.

Ajay Bhupathi’s Film: RX 100 and Mangalavaram fame Ajay Bhupathi is known for extracting performances from actors and he is well known for writing interesting characterizations. Mohan Babu is the lead antagonist in the next directorial of Ajay Bhupathi titled Srinivasa Mangapuram. The film marks the debut of Ghattamaneni youngster Jaya Krishna and the shoot commences this month. Highly impressed with the role, Mohan Babu gave his immediate nod for the project.

Mohan Babu is aiming a strong comeback with these two films in Telugu cinema.