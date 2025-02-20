x
Mohanlal announces Drishyam 3 with Jeethu Joseph

Published on February 20, 2025 by swathy

Mohanlal announces Drishyam 3 with Jeethu Joseph

Mohanlal, a famous actor from Malayalam movies, and director Jeethu Joseph are making Drishyam 3. Their previous movies, Drishyam and Drishyam 2, were huge successes and were remade in many languages. On February 20th, Mohanlal shared that Drishyam 3 is happening and it will be directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor. He wrote that the past will always be remembered, and Drishyam 3 is confirmed. The news quickly became popular, and fans were excited. Drishyam is a suspenseful crime story that made Malayalam cinema more well-known. Because the movie was very popular, it was remade in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Sinhalese, and even Chinese.

Drishyam 2 came out eight years after the first movie on Prime Video and surprised everyone again. The movie’s ending made people wonder what would happen next, suggesting a third part. Mohanlal mentioned that Drishyam was very successful and helped the Malayalam movie industry grow. He also said they made Drishyam during the Covid pandemic. The film was watched all over India and allowed viewers to discover and begin watching more Malayalam films. It was a great opportunity for the industry worldwide. The makers will announce the release date very soon.

Next Megastar's Anniversary Celebrations along with Celebrities Previous Vishwak Sen responds about Criticism and Trolls for Laila
