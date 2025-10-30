Mohanlal’s Daughter all set for Debut

Legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya Mohanlal is all set to make her debut as an actor in Malayalam with the film titled ‘Thudakkam’. The film will be directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and it will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. A grand pooja ceremony took place today in Kochi. During the event, Mohanlal said that he never imagined that both his children will follow him and make it into the films.

“I won the Best Actor award at the age of 6 and my son followed the same. I never thought that I would become an actor and I never imagined that my children would turn into actors. After Vismaya decided to act, I extended my full support. My children will have to work hard” told Mohanlal. Producer Antony’s son Ashish Perumbavoor too is featuring in Thudakkam. The shoot of the film commences very soon.