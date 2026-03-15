Mokshagna debut discussion is Back

Nandamuri fans are left in stress and it has been a long wait for the debut of Nandamuri young scion Mokshagna. Though his debut film was announced, it was shelved. There are a lot of rumors about his film but nothing has taken a strong shape. Whenever Mokshagna is seen in public or when his pictures are surfaced on social media, the discussion about his debut film will take the lead.

Mokshagna was seen in the Dhoti ceremony of Nara Devansh and fans started to discuss, speculate about his debut. For now, there is no official update from the makers of his debut film but speculations are on. Tollywood close circles say that Mokshagna may make his debut as an actor with Aditya 999, the sequel for Aditya 369. The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role and Mokshagna will be seen in an important role. Krish is back to the project and he is working on the script for now. Nandamuri fans are hoping that the debut of Mokshagna will take place this year.