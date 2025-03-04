x
Politics

More cases on IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar

Published on March 4, 2025 by nymisha

More cases on IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar

Senior IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar, who was recently suspended for violating service rules, is now set to face an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case. The government has granted permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to investigate allegations against him. The case stems from a complaint filed by Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju, accusing Sunil Kumar of misconduct during his tenure as the CID Additional Director.

According to the complaint, Sunil Kumar, along with his associate Kamepalli Tulasi Babu, allegedly misappropriated compensation funds meant for AgriGold victims. The duo is accused of depositing ₹20,000 into the bank accounts of 96 individuals from Bapatla district and then coercively recovering ₹15,000 from each account. Similar fraudulent activities were reported across Prakasam district, affecting nearly 400 fake victims.

In another instance, Sunil Kumar is accused of awarding a ₹10 crore CID contract to Gujarat-based Audience Technologies, which later subcontracted the work to Nine Logic Technologies. It is alleged that Sunil Kumar and his associates opened a fake account in Axis Bank under the name of Nine Logic Technologies and siphoned off ₹75 lakhs from the contract amount. The CEO of Nine Logic Technologies, Kannaganti Pradeep, claimed that Sunil Kumar threatened to implicate him and his wife in drug cases if they did not comply.

Additionally, Sunil Kumar is accused of extorting money from individuals who purchased AgriGold lands in Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. He allegedly threatened to attach their properties if they did not pay up. The complaint also highlights that Sunil Kumar’s sons are involved in real estate and hotel businesses in Dubai, funded by ill-gotten wealth. Sunil Kumar frequently visited Dubai to oversee these ventures, according to the allegations.

With the ACB set to file a case in the next day or two, the investigation into Sunil Kumar’s alleged corruption and misuse of power is expected to intensify. The case has drawn significant attention, raising questions about accountability and transparency within the state’s law enforcement agencies.

