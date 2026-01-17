x
More Damage done for Raja Saab

Published on January 17, 2026 by swathy

More Damage done for Raja Saab

Prabhas’ Raja Saab is the biggest film among the Sankranthi releases. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is expected to be a tough competitor for Raja Saab and everyone predicted that several other announced films will skip the Sankranthi race. Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi struggled for buzz and the film was released. The film was better than the previous movies of Ravi Teja and the talk was decent. The film also made decent revenue during the core Sankranthi holiday season.

Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari released on 14th and they received an unanimous positive response from the audience. There is huge scarcity for tickets for these two films. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is on the top of the chart among the Sankranthi releases. It is unfortunate but Prabhas’ Raja Saab has turned out to be the last choice for the audience during the holiday season. The film struggled to witness packed houses even on Sankranthi holiday. All the other four films are faring well and are doing good to great business. With a number of options during Sankranthi 2026, there has been more damage done for Raja Saab.

