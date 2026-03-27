More Delays for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is stuck with censor hurdles and the film’s release is pushed from January. The censor hurdles are expected to be cleared very soon and the film will obtain the censor certificate. With Assembly Elections scheduled in Tamil Nadu, there are reports that Jana Nayagan will have its release in May first week or second week. But the latest developments say that the team of Jana Nayagan is in plans to push the film’s release further.

KVN Productions have invested big money on Jana Nayagan. They also produced Yash’s Toxic which is pushed to June release this year. They also produced Dhruva Sarja’s KD: The Devil. KVN is in plans to release Toxic and KD: The Devil before the release of Jana Nayagan as per the latest update. The producers also invested big money on Jana Nayagan and Amazon backed out from the digital deal due to the delay in the release. The makers will ink a fresh OTT deal and the new release date will be finalized after the deal is closed. The makers will also meet the distributors and will discuss an ideal theatrical release date after the censor certificate is issued. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and the film has Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamita Baiju in the lead roles.