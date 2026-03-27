x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

More Delays for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Published on March 27, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
More Delays for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Sai Pallavi about Getting Married
image
Sahu Garapati Boards Anil Ravipudi’s Next With Venky, NKR
image
US Moves to Raise H-1B Wage Standards, Signalling a Shift Toward Fair Pay
image
Anumana Pakshi Gulab Jam Song: Ramana Gogula hits Big

More Delays for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is stuck with censor hurdles and the film’s release is pushed from January. The censor hurdles are expected to be cleared very soon and the film will obtain the censor certificate. With Assembly Elections scheduled in Tamil Nadu, there are reports that Jana Nayagan will have its release in May first week or second week. But the latest developments say that the team of Jana Nayagan is in plans to push the film’s release further.

KVN Productions have invested big money on Jana Nayagan. They also produced Yash’s Toxic which is pushed to June release this year. They also produced Dhruva Sarja’s KD: The Devil. KVN is in plans to release Toxic and KD: The Devil before the release of Jana Nayagan as per the latest update. The producers also invested big money on Jana Nayagan and Amazon backed out from the digital deal due to the delay in the release. The makers will ink a fresh OTT deal and the new release date will be finalized after the deal is closed. The makers will also meet the distributors and will discuss an ideal theatrical release date after the censor certificate is issued. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and the film has Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamita Baiju in the lead roles.

Previous Sai Pallavi about Getting Married
else

TRENDING

image
More Delays for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Sai Pallavi about Getting Married
image
Sahu Garapati Boards Anil Ravipudi’s Next With Venky, NKR

Latest

image
More Delays for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Sai Pallavi about Getting Married
image
Sahu Garapati Boards Anil Ravipudi’s Next With Venky, NKR
image
US Moves to Raise H-1B Wage Standards, Signalling a Shift Toward Fair Pay
image
Anumana Pakshi Gulab Jam Song: Ramana Gogula hits Big

Most Read

image
US Moves to Raise H-1B Wage Standards, Signalling a Shift Toward Fair Pay
image
Selective Presence: Questions Around Jagan’s Public Positioning
image
Fuel Taxes Cut and Prices Stay the Same

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire