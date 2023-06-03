More troubles coming for Parasuram

Talented director Parasuram took advances from Geetha Arts and 14 Reels Plus after delivering a super hit like Geetha Govindam. After bagging an opportunity to direct Mahesh, he pushed Naga Chaitanya’s film that was announced. After the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Parasuram had to work with either Geetha Arts or 14 Reels Plus. Naga Chaitanya was least interested in the previous film and Parasuram announced a film with Vijay Deverakonda that will be produced by Dil Raju.

14 Reels Plus has two proposals: Either to share profits in Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju’s film or they are demanding a compensation from Parasuram for the paid advance along with the interest. The issue already reached the Producers Guild. Allu Aravind and Geetha Arts too are in plans to take back their advance paid to Parasuram along with the interests. Parasuram will have to repay for the two productions houses if he is going ahead with Vijay’s film. 14 Reels Plus also has a film with Karthi and if the project happens soon, Parasuram need not pay the compensation. There are enough troubles for Parasuram as of now and he needs to sort them out before focusing completely on his next project.