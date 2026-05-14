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Home > Movie News

More Troubles for Peddi in Nizam

Published on May 14, 2026 by sankar

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More Troubles for Peddi in Nizam

After the exhibitors of Nizam met the media, their interaction irked the producers. Soon the active producers came out with their statements and this made the issue murkier. Today, the exhibitors of Nizam have made it clear that they would screen any film in the future only on a percentage model. Initially, 23 screens from Hyderabad have issued a statement and all the exhibitors of the single screens in Nizam have joined the force.

If the issue is not resolved, Peddi will not have a smooth and grand release in Nizam region. The exhibitors have made an open statement today that they are ready to screen any film only on a percentage model. If the terms are not met, the film will not be screened, clarified the exhibitors. The makers of Peddi have to initiate talks and resolve the issue at the earliest. Peddi is the next big film coming from Telugu cinema. The exhibitors of Andhra region too are conducting meetings on the percentage model. Some crucial meetings are held among various parties in the next few days. Hope all the issues get resolved.

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