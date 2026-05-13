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Home > Movie News

Mouni Roy Breaks Silence about her Divorce

Published on May 13, 2026 by nymisha

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Mouni Roy Breaks Silence about her Divorce

Bollywood beauty Mouni Roy is married to Suraj Nambiar in 2022. From the past couple of days, news broke out about their divorce. The speculation started after Suraj unfollowed Mouni Roy and he deactivated his Instagram page. Mouni Roy has responded today through her official social media page about the divorce rumors. “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please” posted the Bollywood beauty.

Mouni Roy and Suraj have been quite active on Instagram and they are known to post their happenings on social media. Pictures from their lavish vacations are open to the public through their Instagram pages. Mouni Roy’s post neither confirmed nor denied the news about her divorce. There are a lot of rumors on various platforms about their separation. Though Mouni Roy hasn’t done any big ticket films in Indian cinema, she is always in news because of her glamorous photo shoots and bikini outings. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are close pals and the duo is known to post bikini pictures together.

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