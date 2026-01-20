x
Home > Movie News

Movie Ticket Hike: Telangana High Court's New Rule

Published on January 20, 2026

Movie Ticket Hike: Telangana High Court’s New Rule

There is a big debate in Telangana about the ticket hikes and granting special shows during the holiday seasons. The government has been granting permissions for some of the films and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ordered the producers to share the profits through the hikes with the industry workers. While the process of ticket hike is smooth in AP, there are cases filed against the ticket hike GOs in Telangana frequently.

The Telangana High Court today asked the producers to take a call on the ticket hike 90 days in advance. This is quite hectic as the release dates of most of the films are not finalized or locked before three months. There would be unexpected delays and changes in the release dates. But the Telangana High Court directed that the decision on the ticket hike for a particular film has to be taken 90 days before the release as per the Telangana Cinema Regulation Act, 1955.

