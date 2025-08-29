x
Mowgli 2025 Glimpse: Fiercest Battle Waged For Love

Published on August 29, 2025 by swathy

Mowgli 2025 Glimpse: Fiercest Battle Waged For Love

An untamed love story is about to roar into theaters with Mowgli 2025, starring Roshan Kanakala, helmed by National Award-winning director Sandeep Raj and bankrolled by People Media Factory’s TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad.

The newly unveiled glimpse, released today by Global Star Ram Charan, introduces us to a visceral world deep within the forest, narrated by Natural Star Nani. Roshan Kanakala plays a man raised by the wild, molded by instinct, and untouched by urban chaos, until love drags him into a brutal conflict. This is not the Mowgli of fairy tales, this is Mowgli redefined.

Roshan impresses big time with his portrayal of a powerful youngster who goes any lengths for his love. Sakshi Mhadolkar brings both tenderness and fire to her role. Bandi Saroj Kumar plays a fierce antagonist.

Sandeep Raj has done magic with his navel way of telling this love story, adding wild backdrop. Cinematographer Rama Maruthi M and music director Kaala Bhairava worked in tandem to beautify the story-telling. The production standards are strong for a love story.

Brace yourself for the fiercest battle ever waged for love.

