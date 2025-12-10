x
Home > Movie News

Mowgli 2025 Release Date & Premieres Locked

Published on December 10, 2025 by nymisha

Mowgli 2025 Release Date & Premieres Locked

Roshan Kanakala’s Mowgli 2025, directed by Sandeep Raj, has made a slight adjustment to its arrival date. Originally scheduled to land in theatres on December 12, the film will now release on December 13th. Despite the shift, the team is moving forward with premiere screenings on December 12, both across the Telugu states and in overseas markets.

The release poster showcases leads Roshan Kanakala, Sakkshi Mhadolkar, and Bandi Saroj Kumar- each captured in a distinct emotional moment that hints at the film’s layered narrative.

Roshan Kanakala’s physical and emotional transformation, alongside Sakkshi Mhadolkar’s unique character of a deaf and mute character, and Bandi Saroj Kumar’s presence as the main antagonist are other attractions of the movie.

Previous Nikhil and his Big Lineup of Films
