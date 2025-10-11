x
Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date

Published on October 11, 2025 by swathy

Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date

Roshan Kanakala is gearing up to make a strong impression with his next outing, Mowgli 2025, and the buzz around the project is steadily building, particularly after the release of its glimpse.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sandeep Raj and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, the film has officially sealed its theatrical release date for December 12, 2025. By choosing this date, the makers aim to give Mowgli 2025 a clear run at the box office, avoiding heavy competition.

Set against a lush forest backdrop, Mowgli 2025 promises to be a unique blend of romance and wild action, told through Sandeep Raj’s distinctive narrative style. Roshan Kanakala portrays a powerful role, while Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar will be seen as his love interest.

Currently in production, the team Mowgli 2025 will increase the dose in the promotions.

