x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mowgli Director’s Emotional Post moves Everyone

Published on December 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dileep to Initiate Legal Action against the Conspiracy against Him
image
Mowgli Director’s Emotional Post moves Everyone
image
TOXIC on March 19th, 2026: 100 Days Countdown Poster raises hype
image
Sallangundaale: A Wedding Tune That Blends Joy, Heart
image
Video: Roshan Exclusive Interview

Mowgli Director’s Emotional Post moves Everyone

Sandeep Raj, a talented youngster made his directorial debut with Color Photo and the film went on to win a national award. He took a break and directed Mowgli which is slated for December 12th release across the globe. But due to the postponement of Akhanda 2, Mowgli’s release was moved out from December 12th to avoid a clash. Sandeep Raj has penned an emotional note and posted it on his X page. This post moved everyone and some of the top Tollywood celebrities have responded wishing him luck.

“Maybe Colour Photo and Mowgli deserved another DIRECTOR instead of me. These movies were made by a group of passionate people who can do anything for their profession. The common points between both films are:

1. Facing bad luck with their release, just when everything seemed to be going well.
2. Me.

Maybe I am the BAD LUCK.
Even I’m starting to feel that way.
My dream of seeing the title “Directed by Sandeep Raj” on the big screen is becoming harder day by day. I think SILVERSCREEN hates me. Mowgli was made with the passion, sweat, and blood of so many dedicated people like Roshan, Saroj garu, Sakshi, Harsha, DOP Maruthi, Bhairava and many more. I truly hope that all good things happen to Mowgli at the very least for their sake” posted Sandeep Raj.

Mowgli features Roshan Kanakala in the lead role and the film is produced by People Media Factory. The film’s new release date will be announced very soon.

Next Dileep to Initiate Legal Action against the Conspiracy against Him Previous TOXIC on March 19th, 2026: 100 Days Countdown Poster raises hype
else

TRENDING

image
Dileep to Initiate Legal Action against the Conspiracy against Him
image
Mowgli Director’s Emotional Post moves Everyone
image
TOXIC on March 19th, 2026: 100 Days Countdown Poster raises hype

Latest

image
Dileep to Initiate Legal Action against the Conspiracy against Him
image
Mowgli Director’s Emotional Post moves Everyone
image
TOXIC on March 19th, 2026: 100 Days Countdown Poster raises hype
image
Sallangundaale: A Wedding Tune That Blends Joy, Heart
image
Video: Roshan Exclusive Interview

Most Read

image
Bond Paper Promises: Emotional Manipulation in Telangana Elections?
image
Vande Mataram Turns Into a Political Weapon: What Politics Is This?
image
Chandrababu Naidu Breaks Silence on IndiGo Crisis, Blames Airline’s Poor Management

Related Articles

Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event