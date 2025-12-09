Mowgli Director’s Emotional Post moves Everyone

Sandeep Raj, a talented youngster made his directorial debut with Color Photo and the film went on to win a national award. He took a break and directed Mowgli which is slated for December 12th release across the globe. But due to the postponement of Akhanda 2, Mowgli’s release was moved out from December 12th to avoid a clash. Sandeep Raj has penned an emotional note and posted it on his X page. This post moved everyone and some of the top Tollywood celebrities have responded wishing him luck.

“Maybe Colour Photo and Mowgli deserved another DIRECTOR instead of me. These movies were made by a group of passionate people who can do anything for their profession. The common points between both films are:

1. Facing bad luck with their release, just when everything seemed to be going well.

2. Me.

Maybe I am the BAD LUCK.

Even I’m starting to feel that way.

My dream of seeing the title “Directed by Sandeep Raj” on the big screen is becoming harder day by day. I think SILVERSCREEN hates me. Mowgli was made with the passion, sweat, and blood of so many dedicated people like Roshan, Saroj garu, Sakshi, Harsha, DOP Maruthi, Bhairava and many more. I truly hope that all good things happen to Mowgli at the very least for their sake” posted Sandeep Raj.

Mowgli features Roshan Kanakala in the lead role and the film is produced by People Media Factory. The film’s new release date will be announced very soon.