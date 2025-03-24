x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
View all stories
Home > Politics

MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu reveals shocking fact about Vidadala Rajini

Published on March 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Photos : Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama Teaser Launch
image
MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu reveals shocking fact about Vidadala Rajini
image
Jaat Trailer: Sunny Deol promises a South Masala Film
image
All Eyes on Ugadi Weekend: Five Release
image
Araku Coffee Flavors Reach Parliament Premises

MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu reveals shocking fact about Vidadala Rajini

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu revealed a shocking fact about former Minister Vidadala Rajini, saying that YSRCP leader had sent a person to him, to stop pursuing cases against her. MP Krishna Devarayalu questioned as to why former Minister Vidadala Rajini sent a messenger, if she is not guilty.

After Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a case against Vidadala Rajini, former Minister launched a tirade against MP Krishna Devarayalu, making him responsible for the cases against her.

Responding on Vidadala Rajini’s allegations, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu held a press conference on Monday.

“Vidadala Rajini should first know facts before criticising me. She is alleging that cases are being filed against her according to Redbook Constitution and I’m behind those cases, which is absolutely objectionable. Lakshmi Balaji stone crushers has complained against her, as she extorted money from them misusing power during YSRCP rule. IPS Joshua has clearly mentioned that I have no connection with Lakshmi Balaji Stone Crushers,” said MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu refuting allegations leveled against him by Vidadala Rajani.

“There is clear evidence against Vidadala Rajini that she has threatened and extorted money from stone crushers. She herself sent a person to me to stop filing cases and investigation against her. She offered to pay back money to victims if cases are dropped against her. If she is not guilty, why did she send a person to me?” questioned MP Krishna Devarayalu, revealing a shocking fact about Vidadala Rajini’s efforts to tackle cases against her.

Next Photos : Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama Teaser Launch Previous Jaat Trailer: Sunny Deol promises a South Masala Film
else

TRENDING

image
Jaat Trailer: Sunny Deol promises a South Masala Film
image
All Eyes on Ugadi Weekend: Five Release
image
Is David Warner’s Cameo worth in Robinhood?

Latest

image
Photos : Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama Teaser Launch
image
MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu reveals shocking fact about Vidadala Rajini
image
Jaat Trailer: Sunny Deol promises a South Masala Film
image
All Eyes on Ugadi Weekend: Five Release
image
Araku Coffee Flavors Reach Parliament Premises

Most Read

image
MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu reveals shocking fact about Vidadala Rajini
image
Araku Coffee Flavors Reach Parliament Premises
image
Demolition of Illegal Construction on Vijayasai Reddy’s Land Continues

Related Articles

Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy