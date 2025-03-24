MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu reveals shocking fact about Vidadala Rajini

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu revealed a shocking fact about former Minister Vidadala Rajini, saying that YSRCP leader had sent a person to him, to stop pursuing cases against her. MP Krishna Devarayalu questioned as to why former Minister Vidadala Rajini sent a messenger, if she is not guilty.

After Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a case against Vidadala Rajini, former Minister launched a tirade against MP Krishna Devarayalu, making him responsible for the cases against her.

Responding on Vidadala Rajini’s allegations, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu held a press conference on Monday.

“Vidadala Rajini should first know facts before criticising me. She is alleging that cases are being filed against her according to Redbook Constitution and I’m behind those cases, which is absolutely objectionable. Lakshmi Balaji stone crushers has complained against her, as she extorted money from them misusing power during YSRCP rule. IPS Joshua has clearly mentioned that I have no connection with Lakshmi Balaji Stone Crushers,” said MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu refuting allegations leveled against him by Vidadala Rajani.

“There is clear evidence against Vidadala Rajini that she has threatened and extorted money from stone crushers. She herself sent a person to me to stop filing cases and investigation against her. She offered to pay back money to victims if cases are dropped against her. If she is not guilty, why did she send a person to me?” questioned MP Krishna Devarayalu, revealing a shocking fact about Vidadala Rajini’s efforts to tackle cases against her.