Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart: Many Lessons Learnt

The films featuring stars had different USP and box-office numbers when compared to small films that are driven by content. All the films of star actors opened on a strong note and the film’s fate depended on the word of mouth. But things have changed drastically over the years. Taking the example of the Independence Day weekend, two films Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and Ram’s Double iSmart released. Both these films are also directed by successful and top directors Harish Shankar and Puri Jagannadh. Tollywood circles are left in deep shock with the opening numbers of these films. Both Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart opened with poor footfalls.

The opening numbers say that both Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart are rejected even before their release. With these films receiving poor response, the weekend numbers continued to be poor. The makers or the parties involved in the theatrical business of Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart are losing big. Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart are declared as some of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema considering the financials involved. Both Ravi Teja and Ram are demanding big money despite delivering several flops. The results of Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart will surely impact the business of their upcoming films. Working on regular commercial pot boilers with lacklustre content will fetch bad results and Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart are the perfect examples. Independence day weekend was badly wasted.