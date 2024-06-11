Mr Bachchan girl turns busy in Telugu Cinema

Model and actress Bhagyashri Borse is making her debut in Tollywood with Mr Bachchan that has Ravi Teja in the lead role. The film is the remake of Hindi film Raid and it is directed by Harish Shankar. The shooting formalities reached the final stages and the film is expected to release in September. Before the release of her debut film, Bhagyashri Borse has signed two new films. The actress also joined the sets of Vijay Deverakonda’s next film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The shoot of the film happened for a month in Vizag and Bhagyashri Borse replaced Sree Leela in the film and she participated in the shoot.

Bhagyashri Borse now signed her third Telugu film and she is paired up beside Malayalam actor Dulquer Salman in his next straight Telugu film. Ravi, a debutant is the director of this interesting attempt and Sudhakar Cherukuri will bankroll this project on SLV Cinemas banner. An official announcement will be made very soon. The film is a romantic entertainer and a major portion of the shoot will take place in the USA.