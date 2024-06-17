Mr Bachchan Showreel: Ravi Teja’s Vintage Feast

Advertisement

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar is known to direct remakes and he can adapt them perfectly to impress the Telugu audience. Gabbar Singh and Gaddalakonda Ganesh unveiled the new angle of Pawan Kalyan and Varun Tej. He is now directing Mr Bachchan with Ravi Teja and the film is the remake of Bollywood film Raid. Without any dialogues, the team unveiled a Showreel which has several visuals from the film. The showreel is a perfect feast for mass crowds and Ravi Teja fans. Ravi Teja’s vintage look and his mannerisms are showcased well in the showreel.

The film is completely shot in new light and unseen locations. Bhagyashri Borse looks beautiful in a traditional attire and Jagapathi Babu essays the role of the lead antagonist. Mr Bachchan Showreel also hints that the film is shot without any compromise. Ravi Teja plays a ruthless government servant who is on a hunt after a corrupted goon. Mickey J Meyer’s background score is appealing and People Media Factory are the producers. The songs from the film are currently shot and the makers will announce the release date very soon.