Home > Movie News

Mr Bachchan Will Have A Pleasant Love Story: Harish

Published on August 13, 2024 by ratnasri

AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan's Game Changer
Suriya's Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
The film Mr Bachchan starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is promoted as a mass and action entertainer laced with all the commercial aspects. Though it’s a remake of Hindi hit Ride, Harish Shankar altered the script completely to make it look like a new film.

Harish Shankar affirms that the movie will have all the elements one would expect from a film in his collaboration with Ravi Teja. “Ravi Teja underwent a makeover to play an honest income tax officer in the movie. There is honesty in whatever he does. The movie will have a pleasant love story.”

The director revealed the reason for picking a newcomer, rather than a star heroine opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. “We wanted a new face for the character. We felt Bhagyashri Borse would be the right choice. She indeed played her part efficiently.”

Harish Shankar also informed that the movie will have a total of 4 songs, but the impact they create will be equal to 10 fights.

Mr Bachchan will have paid premieres on August 14th.

Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan's Game Changer
Suriya's Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes

AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan's Game Changer
Suriya's Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
Controversy Over Aurobindo's 108 Services in AP

