Mr Bachchan Will Have A Pleasant Love Story: Harish

The film Mr Bachchan starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is promoted as a mass and action entertainer laced with all the commercial aspects. Though it’s a remake of Hindi hit Ride, Harish Shankar altered the script completely to make it look like a new film.

Harish Shankar affirms that the movie will have all the elements one would expect from a film in his collaboration with Ravi Teja. “Ravi Teja underwent a makeover to play an honest income tax officer in the movie. There is honesty in whatever he does. The movie will have a pleasant love story.”

The director revealed the reason for picking a newcomer, rather than a star heroine opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. “We wanted a new face for the character. We felt Bhagyashri Borse would be the right choice. She indeed played her part efficiently.”

Harish Shankar also informed that the movie will have a total of 4 songs, but the impact they create will be equal to 10 fights.

Mr Bachchan will have paid premieres on August 14th.