Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence on Dating Dhanush

The entire nation was left in surprise after the rumor broke out that Bollywood beauty Mrunal Thakur is dating Tamil actor Dhanush. The news came out after Dhanush was spotted at the premiere show of Son of Sardaar 2. Both Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush were spotted in a conversation and this sparked rumors. This became a widely circulated topic across social media and the duo remained tightlipped. For the first time, Mrunal Thakur responded about dating rumors.

“Dhanush is just a good friend to me,” told Mrunal Thakur in a recent interview. She also said “It was misunderstood during the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. Ajay Devgn invited Dhanush for the premiere show of the film”. Before this, Mrunal Thakur attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s Bollywood film Tere Ishq Mein. Mrunal added strength to the rumors after she started following the sisters of Dhanush on Instagram. Dhanush got seperated with his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage and he is single now.