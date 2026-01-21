Mrunal Thakur completes her shoot for Dacoit

Adivi Sesh has been one of the few actors in Telugu Cinema, who is able to continuously deliver interesting entertainers that become box office hits. For his upcoming film, Dacoit, the anticipation is on sky level, especially, post the release of the teaser. Kanne Pittaro Remix has enhanced its reach further along with stunning visuals and action set-pieces.

Now, leading lady Mrunal Thakur has officially wrapped up her portions for the film. She celebrated the shoot wrap with all crew members and shared a joyful reel on social media. In the video, Mrunal looked super happy, celebrating with the crew and even mouthing the lines of the Kanne Pittaro remix, showcasing her enthusiasm.

The promotions for Dacoit have been a massive hit and each update has increased hype and buzz for the film further. The chemistry between Sesh and Mrunal, combined with the gritty narrative, has made it one of the most talked-about projects of the year. Adivi Sesh’s reputation and his sincerity to play the role taking dialect classes has impressed everyone raising intrigue further.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film features Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Suniel Narang, Annapurna Stuidos, Dacoit is being mounted on a grand scale. Dacoit is releasing on 19th March, for Ugadi Holiday weekend.