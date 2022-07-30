Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is all set for her Telugu debut, reveals that she underwent two months of intensive Telugu language training in order to perfect her on-screen pronunciation for the role in ‘Sita Ramam.’

Hanu Raghavapudi, Mrunal’s official south Indian debut director, has helmed the film starring Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

Mrunal had private language instruction from Suvarna Majji, who sometimes instructed Mrunal in person at her Mumbai home and other times via phone and video calls. Mrunal underwent training for a month, putting in two hours a day to perfect her Telugu pronunciation and grammar for ‘Sita Ramam’.

As she elaborates on her role in ‘Sita Ramam, Mrunal said: “I have always been attracted by the interior of India. The characters who emerge from these settings are likeable, captivating, complex, and most importantly, very real. I love a challenge, so the fact that people are praising how I shaped up as Sita in the movie (based on their reactions to the trailer and songs) is a tremendous complement for me.”

“I took it upon myself to make sure that my diction in the movie was spot-on. I usually try to put myself in the shoes of my characters, so I went through diction training once more for Sita Ramam”, the ‘Super 30’ actress explained.

Mrunal Thakur will next be featured in ‘Gumrah’ with Aditya Roy Kapoor and ‘Pippa’ opposite Ishaan Khattar, in addition to ‘Sita Ramam’.