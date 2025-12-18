MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage

With just 25 days left for its grand Sankranthi arrival, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is steadily building festive excitement. Starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is gearing up for a massive theatrical release on January 12. Adding to the buzz, the makers have dropped a lively Behind-The-Scenes glimpse that radiates delight, hilarity, and a contagious celebratory spirit from the sets.

The BTS video offers a refreshing window into the film’s making, highlighting the effortless chemistry between the entire cast and crew. Chiranjeevi is thoroughly seen enjoying the scenes and the working style of director Anil Ravipudi.

From hearty laughs between shots to playful moments with the cast, the glimpse reflects a set brimming with positive energy. Chiranjeevi appears in a humorous and lively avatar, while Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Sachin Khedekar, VTV Ganesh, and the rest of the ensemble are seen soaking in the fun-filled atmosphere.

Blending comedy with mass appeal and action, Anil Ravipudi seems to have crafted a full-on festive entertainer that promises wholesome enjoyment. With Victory Venkatesh set to appear in a special role and more promotional updates lined up, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is shaping up to deliver unlimited entertainment for audiences this Sankranthi.