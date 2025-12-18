x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
View all stories
Home > Movie News

MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage

Published on December 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident Sparks Debate on Crowd Behaviour and Event Planning
image
Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order
image
MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage
image
Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?
image
What’s next for AR Murugadoss?

MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage

MSG BTS Glimpse

With just 25 days left for its grand Sankranthi arrival, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is steadily building festive excitement. Starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is gearing up for a massive theatrical release on January 12. Adding to the buzz, the makers have dropped a lively Behind-The-Scenes glimpse that radiates delight, hilarity, and a contagious celebratory spirit from the sets.

The BTS video offers a refreshing window into the film’s making, highlighting the effortless chemistry between the entire cast and crew. Chiranjeevi is thoroughly seen enjoying the scenes and the working style of director Anil Ravipudi.

From hearty laughs between shots to playful moments with the cast, the glimpse reflects a set brimming with positive energy. Chiranjeevi appears in a humorous and lively avatar, while Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Sachin Khedekar, VTV Ganesh, and the rest of the ensemble are seen soaking in the fun-filled atmosphere.

Blending comedy with mass appeal and action, Anil Ravipudi seems to have crafted a full-on festive entertainer that promises wholesome enjoyment. With Victory Venkatesh set to appear in a special role and more promotional updates lined up, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is shaping up to deliver unlimited entertainment for audiences this Sankranthi.

Next Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order Previous Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?
else

TRENDING

image
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident Sparks Debate on Crowd Behaviour and Event Planning
image
MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage
image
Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?

Latest

image
Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident Sparks Debate on Crowd Behaviour and Event Planning
image
Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order
image
MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage
image
Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?
image
What’s next for AR Murugadoss?

Most Read

image
Fresh Case on Vallabhaneni Vamsi Adds to YSRCP Troubles as Coalition Government Tightens Law and Order
image
Nara Lokesh Fulfils Promise, Brings Major Relief to AP Educational Institutions
image
Speaker Clears Five MLAs in Defection Case

Related Articles

Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent