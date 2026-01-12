x
MSG: Family Crowds arrive Early

Published on January 12, 2026

MSG: Family Crowds arrive Early

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is releasing today on a full-fledged note and the film had special paid premieres across the world. The film opened on a positive note all over. What’s surprising is that the family crowds rushed to theatres even before Sankranthi. The core family crowds watch films during the Sankranthi holidays from 14th. But Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu opened with family crowds in bigger attendance.

The word of mouth from the family crowds is decent and the advance sales for Monday are quite good. The number of family crowds rushing to theatres during pre-Sankranthi are quite high when compared to other films. Megastar has a winner already considering the family crowd rush and common audience. Anil Ravipudi is appreciated for bringing the Vintage Megastar back. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has Nayanthara as the leading lady. Sahu Garapati and Sushmitha Konidela are the producers.

