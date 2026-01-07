x
MSG is already a huge blockbuster – Megastar Chiranjeevi

Published on January 7, 2026 by nethra

MSG is already a huge blockbuster – Megastar Chiranjeevi

MSG is already a huge blockbuster - Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi have come together for the first time for a Mega Family Entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Nayanthara is playing leading lady role in the film with Victory Venkatesh in an extended cameo. Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the film on a massive scale. The movie team conducted a grand pre-release event.

At the event, Megastar Chiranjeevi stated that he is thrilled to have worked with a thorough entertainer like Anil Ravipudi in this film. I never felt so emotional as if I am walking out of a school after farewell. I did so and shared the same with Anil. We both worked without any stress in this film and that is a rare quality.

Talking about the film, he said, “I worked on my health and fitness to transform into a new look but more than my hardwork it is the on set environment that made me look so fresh. I should thank Anil, cinematographer Sameer Reddy and producers for their trust in this content.”

He further said, “I feel this movie is already a huge blockbuster. That is the kind of hype, buzz and excitement this film has built over the few months. Venkatesh told me that he wants to be a part of a Hollywood Godfather kind of a film, where I play his elder brother. Maybe we will do that one day, in Anil Ravipudi’s direction.”

Chiranjeevi looked pretty confident about the film and stated that Anil Ravipudi kind of confident directors are a necessity in today’s industry. This Sankranti all films should become big blockbusters and 2026 should remain a big and sensational year for Telugu Cinema. MSG is releasing on 12th January with high anticipation.

