Home > Movie News

MSG will be a special Sankranti blockbuster – Venkatesh

Published on January 7, 2026 by nethra

MSG will be a special Sankranti blockbuster - Venkatesh

Victory Venkatesh and Megastar Chiranjeevi are for the first time coming together for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The family entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. MSG is releasing on 12th January with huge anticipation and buzz as each song became a chartbuster.

The trailer and teaser have created even more hype presenting Megastar at his stylish and swaggy best. Venkatesh is looking special and at his unique best in the film. Mainly, Venky’s scenes with Chiru on big screen are stated to be monumental. Now, the makers conducted a huge pre-release event.

Venkatesh talking at the event stated that he always wanted to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is his elder brother. He stated that he is happy that he worked with younger big stars like Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan and his dream to work with Megastar is also fulfilled.

He called Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a special film and he is thrilled to work with Anil Ravipudi for fourth time. Even if it is a cameo, he is happy with how his scenes with Chiru have turned out. He expressed confidence in MSG becoming a huge blockbuster for a grand Telugu festival like Sankranti.

Previous Venky Gowda’s Entry, Fun Doubles: Anil Ravipudi
