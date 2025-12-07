MSG’s Sasirekha: The Latest Musical Sensation

The musical promotions of Megastar Chiranjeevi ’s much-anticipated Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu started on a bang with the first single Meesala Pilla turning out to be a blockbuster. The song is heading towards 100 Million mark. Meanwhile, the makers released second single- Sasirekha.

Bheems Ceciroleo masterfully scores a track rich with different musical textures, seamlessly combining soothing notes with peppy beats. The lyrics by Anantha Sriram captures a tender moment where Nayanthara’s character reassures Chiranjeevi’s, portraying a love that rises above class. Bheems and Madhu Priya deliver enchanting vocals, elevating the track’s impact.

Chiranjeevi’s charm shines brightest in traditional attire, while he looks young and dynamic in trendy attires. His fluid, mesmerizing moves offer a visual treat.

Bhanu Master’s choreography is impressive, and the stunning visuals and scenic locations enhance the dreamy chemistry between Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. With the first song already creating waves, Sasirekha becomes the latest musical sensation.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the film also features Victory Venkatesh in a key role. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is set for a Sankranthi 2026 release.