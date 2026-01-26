MSVPG: A Great Miss for Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju has a strong hold in the theatrical business of Nizam and Vizag regions. He generally acquires the theatrical rights of his films for both the regions. For Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Dil Raju acquired the Nizam theatrical rights. The Vizag rights turned open after the distributor had to back out because of his prior losses. Dil Raju was asked to acquire the rights but SVC was not much interested.

When it comes to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Vizag is the best performing region among the Telugu states. The film has been doing exceptional business in Uttarandhra region and the final business will cross over Rs 20 crores. This is like a double profit for the distributor. After Dil Raju and Shirish said no, the film was released through Annapurna Studios. The film was released by Sahu Garapati on his own in the Nizam region through Dil Raju’s SVC.