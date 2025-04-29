Much awaited NTR Neel Grand Release on June 25, 2026

Man of masses NTR and maverick Prashanth Neel, known for KGF series and Salaar, joined forces for an epic action drama NTRNeel. The filming has begun recently, with production progressing at an impressive pace. NTR also joined the shoot for second schedule.

The creators are keeping fans excited with continuous updates. Today, the team revealed the eagerly awaited release date along with an intriguing new poster. With NTRNeel gearing up to hit theaters on June 25th 2026, it’s expected to make a major impact at box office.

The perfect release date perfectly aligns with the team’s vision of delivering a high-quality film to audiences worldwide. Everyone’s eager to witness powerful actor NTR through Prashanth Neel’s intense mass vision. A special glimpse will be unveiled on May 20th for NTR birthday.

This action-packed epic is produced by Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Bhuvan Gowda will oversee cinematography, and sensational Ravi Basrur will compose the music. More details will be announced soon.