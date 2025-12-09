x
Much Confusion on Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration

Published on December 9, 2025 by nymisha

Much Confusion on Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have delivered their best when it comes to cinema. The duo also collaborated for 3 Idiots and PK in the past and both of them ended up as super hits. The duo wanted to team up for the third time and the discussions for the same are going on. Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani
announced that they would work together for the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke but the film was shelved. Soon, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have discussed one more script but Aamir wasn’t excited. The new speculation in the B-Town is that they will team up for the sequel of 3 Idiots.

An official announcement is yet to be made but the news is all over the Bollywood circles. 3 Idiots is a cult classic and penning a sequel for the film is not an easy task. The film has delivered a strong social message and everyone is left puzzled about what Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have on board for the sequel. In a span of less than one year, the duo has discussed many scripts and this left many in confusion. Being known as Perfectionists of Indian cinema, everyone is left puzzled if they are left puzzled.

Aamir Khan has recently announced that he would not take up any film if he is not convinced with the final script. He is said to have rejected Rajkumar Hirani’s narration for Dadasaheb Phalke biopic. With frequent rumors, there is a lot of confusion among the fans. Both Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have to issue a clarification soon to avoid further confusion about their third collaboration.

